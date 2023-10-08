Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys Shares of 652,078 OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABIW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 652,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 72.1% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 218,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 91,675 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000.

OmniAb Stock Performance

Shares of OABIW stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

