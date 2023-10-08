Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

