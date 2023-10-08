Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 223 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIKE were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

