Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,199 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,237,000 after buying an additional 38,887 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSC stock opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

