Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

DFSI opened at $28.54 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

