Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 15,358 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.0% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 37,284.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 355,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.76. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.