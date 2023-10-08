Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Up 3.0 %

Shell stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.