Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

