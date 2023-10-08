Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $495.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $532.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $320.14 and a one year high of $568.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

