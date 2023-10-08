Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Increased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

