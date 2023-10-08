Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $495.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $320.14 and a 1-year high of $568.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $613.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.