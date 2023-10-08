TTP Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

