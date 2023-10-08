Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

