Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after buying an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after buying an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

