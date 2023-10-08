Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 773 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $356.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.65 and a 52-week high of $359.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.34 and its 200 day moving average is $297.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

