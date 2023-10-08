Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

