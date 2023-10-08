Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.55% of Tractor Supply worth $133,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $204.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.27.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

