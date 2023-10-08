Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,523 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $64,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,317 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $257,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock valued at $50,593,101. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.33 and its 200-day moving average is $392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

