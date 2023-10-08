Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in VMware by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VMware by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Up 1.2 %

VMW stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

