Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

