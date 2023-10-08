Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of AON by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.25.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $327.04 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.83 and a 200 day moving average of $326.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

