Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.36. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.