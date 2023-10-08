Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after acquiring an additional 288,852 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,705,000 after acquiring an additional 185,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

