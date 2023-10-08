Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSE BHP opened at $56.95 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

