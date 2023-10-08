Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Invests $202,000 in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

