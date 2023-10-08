Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,217,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

