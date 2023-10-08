iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

