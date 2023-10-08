Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 79,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

