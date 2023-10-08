Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

