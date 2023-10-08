Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $58.42.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
