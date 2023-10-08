6,451 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

