Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $384,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 136,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,348,191.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

