Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,657 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $145,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $246.69 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day moving average is $222.02.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

