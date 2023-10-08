Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

