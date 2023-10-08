Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $493.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

