WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 962 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Kroger by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

