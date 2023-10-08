WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,603 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

