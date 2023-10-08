Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $373.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.45. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.22 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

