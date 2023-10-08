WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3,844.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.70.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $176.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

