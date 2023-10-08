Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $241.37. The company has a market cap of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.