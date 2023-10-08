American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 610.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 640,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,910,000 after acquiring an additional 550,169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in American Electric Power by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,144,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,325,000 after acquiring an additional 578,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

