Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,658,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 93,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

