iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.6% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 150.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

