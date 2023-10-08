Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

