iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stock Position Cut by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 173,750 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 16,816.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 87,108 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

