Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) is Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust comprises about 4.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

