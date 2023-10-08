Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,451 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.04.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

