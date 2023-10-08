SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

