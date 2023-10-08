Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Buys 779 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

