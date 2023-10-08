Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 4.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

